Hear Iron and Wine, Calexico’s ‘Father Mountain’ From New Collaborative Album

Calexico and Iron & Wine will reunite for the new collaborative album Years to Burn, which will be released June 14th. The full-length effort comes 14 years after the stalwart indie folk-rock acts teamed up to release the 2005 EP In the Reins.

The warm voice of singer-songwriter Sam Beam (who performs as Iron & Wine) guides the album’s lead track “Father Mountain,” which features an airy acoustic progression and uplifting harmonies from Calexico’s Joey Burns.

Years to Burn was recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium with producer Matt Ross-Spang, whose engineering skills have made him a go-to studio wiz for John Prine, Margo Price and Jason Isbell. The album features eight tracks with writing contributions from both Beam and Burns, along with Calexico’s other main member John Convertino.

“Life is hard. Awesome. And scary as shit. But it can lift you up if you let it,” Beam says in a statement. “These are the things Joey and I write about now. And the title can encapsulate a lot of things. Years to Burn could mean you’re cocky, you’ve got it made. Or, our life is ours to burn, to be inspired. Or you’re burned by life, brutalized. It’s an ambiguous title, because life is complicated.”

For Calexico, the new project follows up last year’s The Thread That Keeps Us, while Iron & Wine are coming off the release of the 2018 EP Weed Garden, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album. The groups will support Years to Burn with a lengthy world tour that starts in North Carolina in June.

Calexico and Iron & Wine Tour Dates:

June 18 – Saxapahaw, NC @ River Ballroom

July 19 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

July 20 – Arlesheim, CH @ Stimmen Festival

July 22 – Milano, IT @ La Triennale di Milano

July 23 – Gardone Riviera, IT @ Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

July 24 – Rome, IT @ Villa Ada

July 25 – Florence, IT @ Cavea del Nuovo Teatro dell’opera

July 26 – Monoforte D’ Alba, IT @ Auditorium Horszowski

July 28 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

July 29 – Palma, ES @ Auditorium de Palma de Mallorca

July 31 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

August 2 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival

August 3 – Leuven, BE @ Midzommer Festival

August 4 – Crozon, FR @ Festival Du Bout Du Monde

August 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

August 17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

August 21 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Series at Ogden Amphitheater

August 22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

August 23 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

August 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

September 9 – North Adams, MA @ FreshGrass Festival

November 5 – Utrecht, NL @ TrivoliVrendenburg – Ronda

November 6 – Luxemborg, LU @ Den Atelier

November 7 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

November 9 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

November 10 – Linz, AT @ Posthof

November 11 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

November 12 – Budapest, HU @ Müpa

November 14 – Mannheim, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten

November 15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

November 16 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

November 18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall*

November 19 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall*

November 20 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall*

November 21 – Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre*

November 23 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall*

November 24 – Bexhill-On-Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion*

*with Lisa O’Neill