Ingrid Andress, Sam Hunt Showcase ‘Wishful Drinking’ on ‘Colbert’

Ingrid Andress joined forces with Sam Hunt for an emotional rendition of their collaborative tune “Wishful Drinking” on The Late Show.

The duet, featuring Hunt on guitar, tells the story of a couple trying to mend a broken relationship. “With every sip I’m getting closer/ To thinking that we ain’t really over,” the country stars crooned during the performance. “I know it ain’t right, but baby just for tonight.”

“Wishful Drinking,” which dropped last August, marked first new music Andress had released in the wake of her debut album, Lady Like, and Hunt’s first new recording since 2020’s Southside.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Sam and have been such a fan of his for a long time,” Andress said in a statement at the time of the single’s release. “I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me for my first collaboration. The song was co-written by my friend JP Saxe, and it became this amazing sad bop, which we all know I love.”

The stylish video for “Wishful Drinking,” released at the same time as the song, was filmed in Nashville at the Flamingo Cocktail Club and stars both Andress and Hunt.

Last September, Hunt followed the single with his own track, “23.” The song was penned by Hunt with collaborators Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Chris LaCorte — who also served as the track’s producer.