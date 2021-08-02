Ingrid Andress Teams With Sam Hunt for New Song ‘Wishful Drinking’

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt have collaborated on the heartbroken new single “Wishful Drinking.” It’s the first new music Andress has released in the wake of her album Lady Like and Hunt’s first new recording since 2020’s Southside.

A sleek, R&B-flavored production with hints of Dobro and acoustic guitar, “Wishful Drinking” gets at a longing for someone that intensifies with a few cocktails. “When I’m a couple in I get optimistic, like you and me are realistic,” Andress sighs, before Hunt joins the party and sings the second verse. “I get hopeful when I’m tipsy, thinking you might actually miss me/ It’s a hundred proof, nothing I won’t do for another round of me and you,” they sing together in the chorus.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Sam and have been such a fan of his for a long time,” Andress says in a release. “I admire how he stays so true to himself and am so happy to have him join me for my first collaboration. The song was co-written by my friend JP Saxe, and it became this amazing sad bop, which we all know I love.”

The stylish video for “Wishful Drinking” was filmed in Nashville at the Flamingo Cocktail Club and stars both Andress and Hunt. They’re across a dimly lit bar from one another, but eventually end up onstage together.

This year, Andress will headline dates on her Feeling Things Tour of the United States and Europe, as well as play supporting dates on Dan + Shay’s headlining tour. Hunt has a handful of festival shows coming up, including Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on August 8th.