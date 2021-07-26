Ingrid Andress Plots Headlining ‘Feeling Things’ Tour of U.S. and Europe

Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress has announced dates for a headlining tour this fall and in early 2022. The “Lady Like” singer’s Feeling Things Tour will kick off September 27th and wrap up with a trip around western Europe.

Beginning with a show in Boston in late September, Andress’ trek will fold headlining performances in between her supporting dates on Dan + Shay’s The (Arena) Tour, which runs simultaneously this fall. Her stops in the United States include New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ Troubadour, and Nashville’s newly opened Brooklyn Bowl. Come January, Andress will head to Europe, where she’ll perform for audiences in Dublin, Paris, Berlin, and Copehagen, among others. The trek wraps up February 5th with a performance at Krosset in Oslo, Norway.

Georgia Webster will join as the opening performer on the U.S. leg of the trek. Tickets go on sale July 29th.

Andress released her major label debut Lady Like on March 27th, shortly after live music had gone on hiatus. In spite of it, she managed to continue building her following and scoring streaming hits, dropping a deluxe edition of the album a few months later in October 2020. She was rewarded with a Best Country Album nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The Feeling Things Tour dates:

September 27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

September 30 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

October 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

October 6 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

October 7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

November 6 – Auburn, AL @ Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center

November 15 – Columbia, MO @ the Blue Note

November 17 – Chattanooga, TN @ the Signal

November 18 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

December 9 – Richmond, VA @ the National

December 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

January 18 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

January 19 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight 1

January 21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Saint Luke’s

January 22 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

January 23 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Intitute 3

January 25 – London, England @ Scala

January 27 – Paris, France @ Le Pop Up du Label

January 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

January 31 – Berlin, Germany @ Privateclub

February 1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

February 2 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega

February 3 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Klubb

February 5 – Oslo, Norway @ Krosset