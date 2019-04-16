See Ingrid Andress’ Self-Assured ‘Lady Like’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress made her television debut on Monday, performing her current release “Lady Like” on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The Colorado native released the song — her first under a recording agreement with Warner Music Nashville — in February.

Andress, who was a co-writer on Charli XCX’s 2017 hit “Boys,” takes a critical look at herself in “Lady Like,” along with all the gendered expectations such a term conveys. “I don’t even own a dress/Bite my nails when I get stressed/Do whatever for attention if I’m needin’ it,” she sings, but counters the admission with a promise that she can “bring you to your knees and/Get you kicked out the Garden of Eden.” On the Late Night stage, Andress begins the song seated at a piano, lush greenery surrounding her, before advancing to the front of the stage for an expressive performance when her band enters the mix.

Last week, Andress released the new song “More Hearts Than Mine,” which she wrote with Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland. An alumna of CMT’s Next Women of Country initiative, she’s also set to play Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Fest, appearing alongside Hunter Hayes, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde and Tucker Beathard on Saturday, June 8th.