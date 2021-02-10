Ingrid Andress Delivers Lush ‘Lady Like’ on ‘Colbert’

Country singer Ingrid Andress performed her song “Lady Like” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, February 9th.

For the performance, the singer set up in a serene outdoor space, taking a seat at a white piano while her small, masked-up backing band played behind her. With a pedal steel player and cellist alternately giving the song some classic country and orchestral flourishes, Andress moved easily through the tune, singing, “But I’m a lady like, whoa!/I could bring you to your knees/And get you kicked out the Garden of Eden/Untameable, unframeable, Mona Lisa.”

Andress is up for three Grammy awards this year, including Best New Artist, Best Country Song for “More Hearts Than Mine,” and Best Country Album for Lady Like. Lady Like, which marks Andress’ debut album, was released last March, but instead of being swallowed up at the start of the pandemic, it slowly became one of the most-streamed country albums.

“I’m still trying to figure that out because if you look at it on paper, it makes zero sense,” Andress told Rolling Stone of watching her album become a sleeper hit. “The only thing I can really think of is that I was just being honest in my writing about what I was going through. I think there’s something to that, where if you just write to write and not do it for radio or to follow the trends… people can see themselves in that. It’s been really great to be able to read people’s stories that they send me on how a certain song is so applicable to their life. It reminds me that we’re all more alike than what we think.”