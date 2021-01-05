Ingrid Andress Sings ‘Lady Like’ on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Ingrid Andress started off 2021 in style, delivering a performance of her single “Lady Like” on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. The song is also the title track from her 2020 debut album, which was reissued in deluxe form in October.

Andress begins the song seated at a white piano, before ramping up to the self-assured first chorus in which she outlines her own vision of being “Lady Like.” “I’m a lady like, whoa/I could bring you to your knees/And get you kicked out the Garden of Eden,” she sings. Once her (fully masked) backing band joins the fray, Andress is up on her feet, leading the performance against a backdrop of swaying palm trees that evoke the Lady Like album cover.

Host James Corden also took time to interview Andress about her year, touching on her Megan Thee Stallion obsession as well as the breakout streaming success of Lady Like.

“A lot of it was thanks to quarantine,” she says. “Because the songs, a lot of them are pretty emo and we were all feeling pretty emo this year. Everybody can relate to being really sad, maybe, or just emotional.”

In November, Andress picked up three Grammy nominations, making her tied for the most nominations among country performers. Those included an all-genre Best New Artist nod as well as one for Best Country Song for the hit “More Hearts Than Mine” and Best Country Album for Lady Like.