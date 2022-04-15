Ingrid Andress Wonders if She’s a ‘Good Person’ in New Song

Ingrid Andress performs an intense spiritual and moral inventory in her new song “Good Person,” released with a video on Friday. The ballad co-written by Andress with Steph Jones and Sam Ellis is the first single from the “More Hearts Than Mine” singer’s follow-up to her debut album Lady Like.

Andress addresses the titular “Good Person” in her verses, wondering what it must be like to move through the world in that manner. “I’m trying to turn the page, do you think I have what it takes?” she asks, her voice shaded by soft vocoder harmony and airy synthesizers. The chorus turns more confessional. “I’ve shattered some hearts and my thoughts get dark/But I’d stop for a stranger who’s falling apart,” she sings. It’s a gripping examination of the way we perceive others and compare ourselves without ever knowing the full story.

“I wrote ’Good Person’ when I realized that I was starting to question a lot of things,” Andress said in a statement. “What makes somebody good and what does that look like, and in a world of being so judgmental of other people, what makes you better than them?”

The video for “Good Person” brings that conflict to life. Andress alternates between instances of dark and light, stumbling through a messy hotel room in one scene and bathing in rays of sunshine in another. By the end, she’s being cleansed by the rain, a temporary break from her self-doubt.

In June, Andress is set to join up with Keith Urban’s headlining tour as a supporting performer. Before that, she’s scheduled to perform at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 29.