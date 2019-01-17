×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Watch Keanu Reeves Confront Assassin Army in 'John Wick 3' Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Hear the Infamous Stringdusters’ Rhythmic New Song ‘Rise Sun’

Toe-tapping release is the title track to the band’s upcoming album

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters will release their new album 'Rise Sun' on April 5th.

Aaron Farrington/Courtesy of Shore Fire

Grammy-winning bluegrass group the Infamous Stringdusters have announced plans for a new album in 2019. Rise Sun, the title track for which is available for listening now, will be released April 5th via Time Tape Records.

The group’s five members Andy Falco, Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Jeremy Garrett and Travis Book reunited with producer Billy Hume (who oversaw 2017’s Laws of Gravity) to record Rise Sun and helped compose all 13 songs. “Rise Sun,” the album’s first offering and opening track, is driven along by an insistent hand-clapping rhythm and Pandolfi’s skillful banjo picking. “Can we live together without pain?” goes one lyric in the song, which bassist Book wrote with Sarah Siskind about the need to always side with hope and live in the present moment.

Formed in 2005 by Berklee College of Music students who now call Nashville home, the Infamous Stringdusters have made a name for themselves as an electrifying live act, sharing stages with Ryan Adams and Phil Lesh. In 2007, they won the International Bluegrass Music Awards Album of the Year for Fork in the Road, and in 2017 they clenched the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy for Laws of Gravity. The group has a busy touring season ahead, with headlining dates including Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club on April 4th and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 29th.

The Infamous Stringdusters – Rise Sun track list:

  1. “Rise Sun”
  2. “Another Night”
  3. “Planets”
  4. “Long Time Going”
  5. “Thunder”
  6. “Comin’ Again”
  7. “Somewhere in Between”
  8. “Carry Me Away”
  9. “Last of the Lucky Ones”
  10. “If You’re Gonna Love Someone”
  11. “Wake the Dead”
  12. “Cloud Valley”
  13. “Truth and Love”

 

In This Article: The Infamous Stringdusters

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad