Hear the Infamous Stringdusters’ Rhythmic New Song ‘Rise Sun’

Grammy-winning bluegrass group the Infamous Stringdusters have announced plans for a new album in 2019. Rise Sun, the title track for which is available for listening now, will be released April 5th via Time Tape Records.

The group’s five members Andy Falco, Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Jeremy Garrett and Travis Book reunited with producer Billy Hume (who oversaw 2017’s Laws of Gravity) to record Rise Sun and helped compose all 13 songs. “Rise Sun,” the album’s first offering and opening track, is driven along by an insistent hand-clapping rhythm and Pandolfi’s skillful banjo picking. “Can we live together without pain?” goes one lyric in the song, which bassist Book wrote with Sarah Siskind about the need to always side with hope and live in the present moment.

Formed in 2005 by Berklee College of Music students who now call Nashville home, the Infamous Stringdusters have made a name for themselves as an electrifying live act, sharing stages with Ryan Adams and Phil Lesh. In 2007, they won the International Bluegrass Music Awards Album of the Year for Fork in the Road, and in 2017 they clenched the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy for Laws of Gravity. The group has a busy touring season ahead, with headlining dates including Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club on April 4th and Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 29th.

The Infamous Stringdusters – Rise Sun track list: