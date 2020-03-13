Indigo Girls Offer a Spiritual Tune-Up in New Song ‘Change My Heart’

Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have unveiled a second track from the duo’s forthcoming album Look Long, which comes out next month. “Change My Heart,” written by Saliers, is a thoughtful take on spiritual well-being and the physical and metaphysical universe. A propulsive folk-rocker swirling in a psychedelic Sixties-pop pastiche, the tune’s lyrics offer pointed reminders of potential barriers to clearer, more reasoned thinking. “We’ve been herded and stalked, we’ve been buckshot into tiny factions,” they sing. “All the apparent power plays turned out to be weak interactions.”

“The phrase ‘weak interactions’ in the chorus represents Trump, or any other person who appears strong, and yet is very weak spiritually and metaphysically,” says Saliers. “It’s a reminder for me to be humble in the face of mysteries I can’t understand, or even human behavior I can’t understand.”

The lyrics also reference electromagnetism and the nature of humans as, in Saliers’ words, “vibrating beings.” “The ‘force field’ is the realm of spiritual awakening,” she explains. “We can evolve to vibrate at higher frequencies. Gravity and being ‘grave’ are not as powerful as we may think.”

Indigo Girls previously released the gritty track “Shit Kickin’” from the album, which will be released April 24th on Rounder Records. The album was produced by John Reynolds at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studios in Bath, England. In 1999, Reynolds produced the duo’s Come on Now Social. Look Long is the 16th album by the Georgia natives, whose self-titled major-label debut from 1989 earned them a Grammy.

While Indigo Girls’ March tour dates have been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Saliers has a piece of advice for those struggling to cope: “Listen to music, clean up messes, be outside, help our neighbors, and reflect on what we are grateful for.”