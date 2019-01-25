Hear Hunter Hayes’ Optimistic New Song ‘Heartbreak’

Hunter Hayes has released the optimistic “Heartbreak” as his first official single since 2016, offering a first look at an upcoming album release.

Built on an energetic acoustic-guitar riff and driven by a propulsive country-pop rhythm, the danceable tune finds Hayes looking for a future soulmate and staying positive, despite the terrible experiences of his past. It also finds Hayes moving away from the boy-next-door aesthetic of his previous work, dropping a little profanity into his quick-moving vocal flow.

“I’ve been in some shit relationships/But I remain an optimist,” he sings, setting up the track’s buoyant chorus.

“After a relationship ends, I think we all want to know that there is someone for us but unfortunately, a lot of people have been lead to believe that you’re supposed to feel shitty,” Hayes says in a statement. “I wanted this song to turn that feeling around for people and remind them not to let someone walk out the door with your happiness and your self-worth.”

Hayes was last inside the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2014 with the Gold-certified “Invisible.” His five-times Platinum “Wanted” reached Number One in 2012, and was followed up with the Top 10 hits “Somebody’s Heartbreak” and “I Want Crazy” — which also secured double-Platinum and Platinum certifications, respectively. He’s released a handful of one-off songs in the past couple years, including the contemplative “Dear God” from 2018. He’ll embark on a short European tour March 2nd, visiting Berlin, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Dublin, Ireland; and Glasgow, U.K. His upcoming album is expected later this year.