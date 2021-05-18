George Strait to Perform at 2022 RodeoHouston

The Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show will return in 2022 for its 90th anniversary with three weeks of entertainment. The event, also known as RodeoHouston, begins February 28th and runs through March 20th with a final-day performance from Country Music Hall of Fame member George Strait.

This will mark Strait’s 31st RodeoHouston performance, more than 35 years after making his debut at the event. The concert at NRG Stadium will be music-only, unlike other nights at RodeoHouston where rodeo events precede the performers. Prior to the pandemic, Strait’s live appearances were sporadic — since retiring from touring in 2014, he has only played a handful of shows in any given year including a recurring series at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and a 2019 stadium concert in Atlanta. His latest album is 2019’s Honky Tonk Time Machine.

The 2022 RodeoHouston will come on the heels of an extended absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2020 edition of it was cut short in mid-March, forcing the cancellation of performances from Lizzo, Chris Stapleton, and Dierks Bentley, among others. The 2021 RodeoHouston had originally been scheduled to take place in May instead of March, but was ultimately canceled due to ongoing public health concerns.

Individual tickets for Strait’s RodeoHouston performance go on sale to the public June 24th. The full 2022 lineup will be announced at a later date.