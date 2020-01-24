 Hot Country Knights' 'Pick Her Up': See Video - Rolling Stone
Hot Country Knights Recruit Tiffani Thiessen for ‘Pick Her Up’ Video

Dierks Bentley-fronted band goes all-in on Nineties nostalgia

Riding a neon wave of Nineties country nostalgia, the Hot Country Knights have unleashed their video for “Pick Her Up,” the group’s exhilarating debut single featuring Travis Tritt.

Directed by Wes Edwards, the clip features Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tiffani Thiessen as the object of affection for an average guy whose off-kilter instruction from the band includes line-dancing moves, awkward French-kissing practice on a blow-up doll, and fiery electric guitar lessons. Band leader Doug Douglason (a.k.a. country superstar Dierks Bentley) and his fellow Knights also pimp the guy’s pickup with painted flames and finish their transformation by ripping the sleeves off his shirt and giving him a “Tennessee top hat,” the same mullet hairstyle they’re all rocking.

Produced and co-written (with Jim Beavers and Brett Beavers) by Bentley, it’s the all-important mode of transportation that the “Pick Her Up” lyrics hinge on, as Douglason and Tritt sing, “If you really want to rock the world of a pretty little country girl, just remember when you pick her up, pick her up in a pickup truck.”

“Pick Her Up” is the first release from Hot Country Knights’ forthcoming debut album, due later this year via Universal Music Group Nashville and produced by Bentley.

