Hot Country Knights Plot 2020 One Knight Stand Tour

Dierks Bentley has gotten used to playing arenas and sheds on his headlining tours, but he’ll scale down to theaters and clubs when he takes his faux Nineties band Hot Country Knights out for a run of headlining shows this April. This marks the group’s first official tour as headliners, having previously opened shows for Bentley on occasion.

Dubbed the 2020 One Knight Stand Tour, the new trek will have Bentley and his costumed bandmates traveling from California all the way back home to Nashville, where they will close out the run with an April 29th gig at the Ryman Auditorium. Additional stops include the famed 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., the Buckhead Theater in Atlanta, and their largest stage at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 25th during the NASCAR series Geico 500 weekend. Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, and Lainey Wilson will take turns opening shows. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

Along with the news of their first tour, Hot Country Knights have released the video for their new song, “Asphalt.” A double-entendre-laced power ballad that comes dangerously close to offensive, “Asphalt” is the spiritual child of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s butt-obsessed “Baby Got Back,” masquerading as wistful leaving song. “There’s one big ol’ reason why I’m even leaving at all/It’s that asphalt,” Bentley and bandmates sing, in earnest multi-part harmony.

Hot Country Knights also previously released the Travis Tritt collaboration “Pick Her Up,” which has been shipped to country radio as their debut single.

Hot Country Knights’ 2020 One Knight Stand Tour dates:

April 7 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

April 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

April 16 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s Sports Bar

April 17 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

April 18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

April 20 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

April 25 – Talladega, AL @ Talladega Superspeedway

April 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium