Hear Hootie and the Blowfish’s Optimistic New Song ‘Hold On’

Hootie and the Blowfish have released “Hold On,” the uplifting first single from the band’s upcoming album Imperfect Circle. The Darius Rucker-led group wrapped up its headlining Group Therapy Tour last month with a pair of hometown shows in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Only heartache on the 6 o’clock news, they oughta call it the 6 o’clock blues,” sings Rucker in the first verse of the new song, driven by a funky, staccato guitar riff. “Hold On” was co-written by Chris Stapleton and Jim Beavers and is the only track of 13 new recordings that Hootie and the Blowfish didn’t have a hand in writing. Even so, its central conclusion — “There ain’t nothing that a little love can’t get us through,” as Rucker sings — links the group right back to the optimism of their breakout hit “Hold My Hand.” Other co-writers who contributed to Imperfect Circle include Eric Paslay, Ed Sheeran, and Adam Doleac.

“Hold On” was produced by Frank Rogers, along with two other tracks from the album, while Jeff Trott produced the rest. Imperfect Circle will be released November 1st and includes the recently released tracks “Rollin’,” “Miss California,” and “Lonely on a Saturday Night.”





Hootie and the Blowfish – Imperfect Circle track listing: