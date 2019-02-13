×
Rolling Stone
Tim McGraw, Keith Urban Set for New Hometown Rising Festival

Louisville, Kentucky, country-music fest also features Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Dwight Yoakam

Keith Urban

Keith Urban will headline the inaugural Hometown Rising festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Louisville, Kentucky, already home to the eclectic Forecastle Festival, will play host to a new all-country festival dubbed Hometown Rising. Set for September 14th and 15th, the weekend event also highlights the region’s signature bourbons via tastings and workshops with distilleries like Old Forester, Four Roses and Evan Williams.

Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban are set to headline over the two days. Acts on the Saturday portion of the bill include Dwight Yoakam, the Cadillac Three, Linday Ell, Clare Dunn, Kassi Ashton and Southern-rockers the Steel Woods. For Sunday, Brett Young, Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina, the Wild Feathers, yodel phenom Mason Ramsey and Bret Michaels of Poison are slated to perform.

Tickets for Hometown Rising go on sale February 15th.

Festival announcements have been in full swing this week, with Forecastle, the Windy City Smokeout and Watershed all unveiling their slates. Drew Holcomb’s intimate Moon River Festival, set for September in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has also announced its lineup, an Americana-heavy bill that includes Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell.

Hometown Rising

Newswire

