Hometown Rising 2020 Lineup: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton to Headline

Hometown Rising, a country music and bourbon festival in Louisville, Kentucky, has announced its 2020 lineup. Set for September 12th and 13th, the second-annual gathering includes live music performances mixed with bourbon tastings and experiences.

Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton will headline this year’s Hometown Rising, with Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion chief among the undercard. Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Billy Ray Cyrus, Cam, Aubrie Sellers, Kassi Ashton, Lainey Wilson, King Calaway, and Chris Janson are also on the bill. See the full lineup by day below.

The country music summit is held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the KY Expo Center, a popular site that will stage two consecutive fests following Hometown Rising: the hard-rock long weekend Louder Than Life (September 18th through 20th), and Bourbon & Beyond (September 25th through 27th).

Passes for Hometown Rising go on sale February 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET, with single day, weekend and camping options available. There are also VIP packages.

“We’ve been looking forward to Hometown Rising returning to Louisville ever since last year’s inaugural sold-out weekend. We knew Louisville would be the perfect location to launch our first country music festival and the fans certainly did not disappoint. We’re looking forward to experiencing another weekend of incredible country music and top-of-the-line bourbon along with several exciting festival additions,” Danny Wimmer, the fest’s producer, said in a statement.

Saturday

Blake Shelton

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Clint Black

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Jessie James Decker

Shenandoah

Caylee Hammack

Jon Langston

Aubrie Sellers

Noah Schnacky

The Josephines

Ross Ellis

Emily Ann Roberts

Stephanie Quayle

Lakeview

Kaitlyn Kohler

Sunday

Carrie Underwood

Dierks Bentley

Chris Janson

Billy Ray Cyrus

Mitchell Tenpenny

Cam

Matt Stell

Blanco Brown

Kassi Ashton

King Calaway

Tennessee Jet

Lainey Wilson

Adam Doleac

Chris Bandi

Sean Stemaly

Tyler Booth

Madison Kozak

Alex Hall