Hiss Golden Messenger Announce New Album ‘Quietly Blowing It’

Hiss Golden Messenger have announced the details of their next album, Quietly Blowing It. Coming on the heels of leader M.C. Taylor’s Grammy-nominated 2019 record Terms of My Surrender, the new project from the North Carolina singer-songwriter will be released in June.

The second offering from the album is the sparse ballad “If It Comes in the Morning,” which Taylor wrote in the midst of the crisis and upheaval of the spring and summer of 2020. “I suppose it became a song of hope,” Taylor said. “The Staple Singers and Curtis Mayfield were very good at writing these kinds of songs, and I suppose I was looking to their music as inspiration for ‘If It Comes in the Morning.’ When I got stumped on a verse, I called my friend Anaïs Mitchell, and she got me straightened out.”

The album’s lead single “Sanctuary,” which features backing vocals from Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, has already become a staple at Americana radio.

Taylor’s latest record comes just two years after his breakthrough album Terms of My Surrender, which documented a particularly tough time in the singer’s life. “The biggest danger that we have in our lives is forgetting how hard or complicated something was,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in 2019. “For me, to have this reminder offers a path towards not going through that in quite the same way again.”

Quietly Blowing It will be released on June 25th.