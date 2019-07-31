See the Highwomen Sing ‘Redesigning Women,’ ‘Crowded Table’ on ‘Fallon’

The Highwomen’s debut album isn’t out until September 6th, but the country supergroup has been seemingly everywhere since first releasing the LP’s lead single “Redesigning Women” earlier this month. On Tuesday night, the four women — Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby, and Maren Morris — performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, making their late-night TV debut.

Outfitted in their sequined and embroidered suits, the songwriters harmonized on the verses about the responsibilities of the modern-day woman and the superhuman ways they get things done. “Running the world while we’re cleaning up the kitchen,” they sang in the chorus, while Jason Isbell, on slide guitar, and Carlile’s longtime bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth backed them up. The foursome also ran through a live version of their inclusivity anthem “Crowded Table” as an online exclusive.

Last Friday, the Highwomen played their first full concert at the Newport Folk Festival and joined Dolly Parton on Saturday for a buzzed-about collaboration that they intimately rehearsed backstage. The band’s self-titled LP, produced by Dave Cobb, includes songs written by all four members, along with Miranda Lambert and Isbell. The Highwomen also recorded a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” which appears in the upcoming film The Kitchen.