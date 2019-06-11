Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris Talk Highwomen Project

The Highwomen debuted their upcoming album at an industry event in Nashville on Monday night, playing tracks off the LP and offering commentary. The group, made up of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, also sat for an interview with Storme Warren of SiriusXM’s country channel the Highway in which they discussed the origins of the group.

According to Shires, her idea to form a female counterpart to the Highwaymen came as an answer to the lack of women being represented in country music. To prove her point, she recalls sitting with pen in hand and listening to country radio, writing down the songs that were played. They were primarily all by men. “I started calling radio stations to ask them to play more ladies,” she tells Warren.

The women also discuss their next slated live performance (July 26th at Newport Folk Festival), the number of songs they cut for the project with producer Dave Cobb (15 in total) and some of the LP’s guests (Sheryl Crow and Yola). “We’ve got our core members, but all are welcome,” Morris says.

The subject of Dolly Parton comes up too. “She has always been a powerful and positive feminist without managing to silence anyone else’s voice,” says Carlile. “That’s the beauty of Dolly Parton. She’s a gay icon and she’s absolutely beloved by every Southern old guard, every conservative person, every trucker.”