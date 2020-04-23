Hellbound Glory Preview New Album ‘Pure Scum’ With Ghostly ‘Damned Angel’

To understand Leroy Virgil, who records as Hellbound Glory, is to understand how large a role Reno plays in his music. His 2017 album Pinball was inspired by his benders in the Nevada city’s bars. On June 5th, he releases an expanded love letter to “The Biggest Little City in the World” with the new album Pure Scum.

Produced by Shooter Jennings, a longtime champion of Virgil who also produced Pinball, the LP is awash in the traditional country sounds of fiddle, steel, and shuffling acoustic guitar, and features all live vocal takes by the singer. Hellbound Glory announced the album on Thursday with the twangy track and ghostly video “Damned Angel.”

“I got a mansion on the hill overlooking the whole town of Reno, and we filmed this video in the front yard,” Virgil says, explaining his unwavering defense of his gritty city. “I wrote this record about Reno, cause it’s a town that takes pride in its scumminess. The yuppies keep trying to drive us out, but we keep drawing ’em in…. They’ll be as scummy as the rest of us soon enough. One with the scum. You’re gonna need a shower after you listen to this record, Pure Scum is pure country.”

He has a way with words, that Virgil.

Pure Scum tracklist:

1. “Ragged But Alright”

2. “Wild Orchid”

3. “Someone to Use”

4. “Loose Slots”

5. “Dial 911”

6. “Neon Leon”

7. “Renowhere”

8. “Damned Angel”

9. “Hank Williams Lifestyle”

10. “DUIORDIE”