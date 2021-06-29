Erika Wennerstrom’s Heartless Bastards Call for Kindness in Deceptive Summer Song ‘How Low’

Heartless Bastards, the roots-rock band led by Erika Wennerstrom, recently announced their new album: A Beautiful Life is the follow-up to 2015’s Restless Ones and will be released September 10th.

Now based in Austin, Wennerstrom enlisted players like Okkervil River guitarist Lauren Gurgiolo and My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster for this edition of the rotating Heartless Bastards lineup. The result is a sound that leans more indie-rock than Americana, but is informed by a hefty dose of soul. “How Low,” the album’s first single, is a satisfying summer song — with a deeper message in its lyrics.

“People can we get together and help each other out/The temperature is rising/Oh the world is filled with so much greed/Can we ask ourselves how much we really need?” Wennerstrom sings over a jangly guitar lick. “How Low” arrives with a music video (directed by Sam Wainwright Douglas and David Hartstein) that juxtaposes the vacuous Instagram life with images of poverty, natural disaster, and ultimately acts of kindness.

“It’s becoming harder and harder to choose a simple life; so many people struggle to get ahead so they don’t get left behind,” Wennerstrom said in a statement. “I believe that a truly elevated, conscious society is one that seeks to lift each other up — one where we work for the common good.”

A Beautiful Life, co-produced by Wennerstrom and Kevin Ratterman, is Heartless Bastards’ sixth studio album. It’ll be released on Sweet Uknown Records/Thirty Tigers; the group will support the LP with a fall tour.

Here are Heartless Bastards’ tour dates:

September 16 — Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz

September 17 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

September 18 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub

September 19 — Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley Lightning 100 Sunday Show

September 22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

September 23 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

September 24 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 25 — Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

September 27 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

September 29 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

September 30 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

October 1 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live Downstairs

October 2 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

October 4 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

October 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

October 7 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

October 8 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

October 29 — New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

October 30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

October 31 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

November 1 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

November 3 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

November 4 — West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

November 5 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

November 6 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Ballroom

November 8 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub

November 9 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

November 11 — Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

November 12 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 13 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

November 14 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

November 15 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

November 17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

November 19 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

November 20 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

November 21 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

November 24 — Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater