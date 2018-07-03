Hear Zedd, Maren Morris’ ‘Middle’ Remix EP

In its original form, the Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey collaboration “The Middle” was prepped for dance glory – a summit of electronic music producers and a country-pop star embracing her inner disco diva. Since its release in January, the song has become an international hit and reached Number One on Billboard’s Adult Top 40 and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts. Over the weekend, Zedd issued a remix EP with five new versions of the song as interpreted by a diverse group of DJs.

Though all mixes included on the EP aim for the dance floor, they arrive at the destination by different means. Dutch DJs Marc Benjamin and Bougenvilla blend hard house music and EDM on their respective versions, mixing in massive, spiraling synth drops after each chorus. English DJ Curbi gooses the tempo for his creation, pitch-shifting Morris’ vocals down to an androgynous wail, while Germany-based Unkwn offers a dubstep-trap version that alternates between warm, weightless sections and metallic, syncopated drops. The EP closes on Maliboux’s remix, taking a softer approach with hints of EDM and hip-hop as it repeats Morris’ insistent “Baby” over several measures before breaking loose.

Morris’ latest single “Rich,” from her 2016 debut Hero, just moved up to Number 32 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. She is currently on the road with former One Direction member Niall Horan and the Flicker World Tour, which visits Santiago, Chile, on July 4th.