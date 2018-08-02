Rolling Stone

Hear Will Hoge Hammer Idle Politicians in New Song ‘Gilded Walls’

Nashville singer-songwriter will release his political new album ‘My American Dream’ on October 5th

Will Hoge

Will Hoge will release his new album 'My American Dream' on October 5th.

Stacie Huckeba

Will Hoge recently released his new song “Gilded Walls,” a scathing takedown of privilege and political inaction set to a blistering blues-rock groove.

Alongside the previously released “Thoughts & Prayers,” the song will be featured on the singer-songwriter’s explicitly political new album My American Dream, due this October and produced by Hoge himself. My American Dream arrives just a little more than a year after his previous full-length, Anchors.

“I guess you don’t need air to breathe,” the 45 year-old songwriter sings in the opening line of the song, which touches on climate change, the Flint, Michigan, water crisis and school shootings, “when you think you’ll be just fine.”

With direct references to both Donald Trump’s golfing and Tweeting habits, Hoge doesn’t hesitate to take on the current President in his latest song, which he told American Songwriter is a song that speaks to the feeling of watching the “working class backbone of our country be taken advantage of by a candy-ass, pseudo-rich, wannabe tough guy who has complete disregard for people and their struggles.”

Hoge, who releases My American Dream on October 5th, is currently touring the United States through November.

