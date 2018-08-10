Hear Texas Cowboy Cody Johnson’s New Song ‘On My Way to You’

Cody Johnson’s path to the country music mainstream has been a winding one, but his first single under a new major-label partnership, the heartfelt “On My Way to You,” is about a simpler, if more profound journey: falling in love.

A former rodeo rider and prison guard, the Texas native self-released six LPs in 10 years, but it wasn’t until 2014’s Cowboy Like Me landed in the country Top 10 that his fame began to skyrocket. Now releasing his music through a strategic partnership with Warner Music Nashville, “On My Way to You” finds Johnson reflecting on his many mistakes, hardships, and detours, but being grateful for all of them for leading him to his wife. “It was all worthwhile when I finally saw you smile,” Johnson sings, over a spare but robust arrangement augmented by a gently sawing fiddle.

“On My Way to You” is the first track to be premiered from Johnson’s upcoming Warner Music album, Ain’t Nothin’ To It, which will be released in conjunction with his own CoJo Music label early in 2019. That album follows on the heels of his 2016 breakthrough Gotta Be Me, which reached Number Two on the country charts and Number Eleven on the Billboard 200.

Johnson plays Sam Houston Race Park in Houston, not far from his hometown of Huntsville, Texas, on August 11th.