Hear Shooter Jennings’ Moody New Song ‘Denim and Diamonds’

Shooter Jennings unveils his latest album, the eponymous Shooter, on August 10th. Ahead of the LP’s release, the country scion has been premiering songs via a quirky series of videos that send up Hee Haw, each anchored by a live performance from Jennings and his band. The newest spotlights “Denim & Diamonds,” the album’s closing track.

Seated at a piano, Jennings pounds out the song, a moody, hypnotic ballad about a strong-willed woman who eats up the town every Saturday night. Like much of Shooter, it evokes Hank Williams Jr. – in this case Bocephus’ defiant “Outlaw Women.”

“I was looking at country music and looking at my place in it,” he told Rolling Stone Country in May. “Nobody is cutting a honky-tonk Hank Williams Jr. record right now. That is still missing from country and that’s what I and a lot of people want to hear. Everything is so politically divisive and everybody wants a break from that shit, and it’s that downhome attitude that this music was born out of.”

Shooter reunites Jennings and producer Dave Cobb, who manned the board for Jennings’ debut album, 2005’s Put the O Back in Country. It’ll be released on Cobb’s Low Country Sound imprint on Elektra Records.

Jennings will launch his Bound Ta Git Down Tour on July 27th, swinging through Texas before heading out west for a string of shows.