Hear Ryan Hurd’s Romantic New Song ‘To a T’

Even before getting married last March, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris proved they were made for each other — and their respective musical projects. On Friday, Hurd released the new song “To a T,” which features Morris on harmony vocals during the chorus. For a couple who has had to adjust to the public’s real-life fascination with their country-music marriage, the song’s first verse alludes to quieter moments in the relationship. “It’s you and me girl, just let your guard down,” sings Hurd.

In the song’s intimate second verse, he pleads, “Stay here ’til sunrise, I wanna know you like it’s the last time I’ll ever hold you,” as light touches of percussion swirl in the background.

Hurd previously penned the romantic “Diamonds or Twine” for his then-fiancée ahead of their spring wedding and Hurd was “captured” by his wife in her Wild West-themed video for “Rich,” released shortly after the couple tied the knot.