Hear RaeLynn’s Sparkling New Song ‘Tailgate’

Tailgate songs are a dime a dozen in country music, but RaeLynn has released a track that offers a fresh, feisty perspective on the beloved truck trope.

Titled, naturally, “Tailgate,” the song begins with punchy acoustic guitar, a laid-back, summer-ready beat, and some sunny, twangy vocals from RaeLynn. The lyrics tell of a couple youthful romantics who, “on the DL,” just can’t stay out of the back of an F-150, with clever lines galore, like, “If that tailgate ever tells I’ll be the small talk of the town.” RaeLynn wrote the track with Canaan Smith, Corey Crowder, and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard.

RaeLynn’s most recent studio album is her 2017 debut WildHorse. While there aren’t official plans for a follow-up just yet, “Tailgate” isn’t her first new music this year either. In March, she released “Queens Don’t,” a track that’s racked up several million views on YouTube and that marks her first release as a signee to Florida Georgia Line-helmed publishing company Tree Vibez Music. Earlier this month, she shared the song “Camo” in honor of military spouses.

RaeLynn has a string of live dates scheduled through the end of the summer, including a stop at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on July 27th.