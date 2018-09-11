Hear Margo Price Call Out Imitators in New Song ‘The Leftovers’

Margo Price has been taking the songs from her 2017 album All American Made to new heights live lately. On Tuesday, Price shared her first piece of new music since releasing her excellent second album.

The song, “The Leftovers,” comes as part of Amazon Music’s new “Produced By” series, which puts the spotlight on the people behind the studio board. Produced by Matt Ross-Sprang, who oversaw Price’s first two albums, the song tells the story of a washed-up imitator who’s trying to emulate her success (“Honey, ain’t it funny, you’re dressing just like me.”) She’s not about to name names, though. “I wrote ‘Leftovers’ based on the kinds of people that don’t have any original ideas of their own,” Price said in a statement. It could be anything from stealing a song idea, to copying someone else’s style, or dating an ex of a good friend… I also just really wanted to rhyme ‘asshole’ with ‘casserole’ and this seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

Listen to the song here. Price is gearing up to play some East Coast shows, including the Outlaw Music Festival and Farm Aid, before heading overseas for her first Australian tour. On the road this summer, she started rolling out an Elvis Presley tribute, “Long Live the King.”