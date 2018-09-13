Hear Loretta Lynn’s Feisty New Song ‘Ruby’s Stool’

Loretta Lynn revisits her honky-tonk roots with the jaunty, devilish “Ruby’s Stool,” a just-released cut from the Country Music Hall of Fame legend’s upcoming LP, Wouldn’t It Be Great.

Backed with barrelhouse piano and pedal steel guitar, “Ruby’s Stool” tells the tale of a woman who dances with the singer’s man. Meanwhile, Lynn sidles up next to Ruby’s man at the bar, seated on her antagonist’s barstool and emptying an ashtray into Ruby’s drink. The tune was inspired in part by a real-life couple Lynn encountered while playing in Texas bars and was co-written by the legendary artist with frequent collaborator Shawn Camp.

“It’s one of the greatest things that me and Shawn wrote,” Lynn says of the tune that will easily call to mind some of the artist’s most defiant classics, among them, “Fist City,” “Your Squaw Is on the Warpath” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough (to Take My Man).”

The follow-up to Lynn’s Grammy-nominated Full Circle, Wouldn’t It Be Great was co-produced by John Carter Cash and Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell. Originally slated to come out last year, the LP was delayed while the 85-year-old entertainer recovered from a stroke.

Wouldn’t It Be Great will be released on September 28th and is now available for pre-order.