Hear Kane Brown’s Laid-Back New Song ‘Weekend’

Kane Brown gets into a laid-back state of mind with his new song “Weekend,” the second taste of an upcoming release that follows current single “Lose It.”

Brown shared the song on Wednesday, promoting it along with scenes from a new video on Twitter. Rather than the maxed-out country-rock of some of his recent releases, it leans on a limber R&B groove that actually breathes, ushered in by a sly burst of dobro and hip hop-style brass hits. He heads into the weekend with a mission for himself and the woman he loves: do nothing, and do it together. That includes consuming whiskey and wine, dancing in the kitchen, binge-watching TV and, of course, more intimate endeavors.

The Georgia native has been on a roll in the last two years, scoring his first and second Number One songs with “What Ifs” and “Heaven,” respectively, and reissuing his self-titled debut album. “Lose It,” the lead single from a forthcoming project, was released in June. Brown also has a full tour schedule ahead, including supporting gigs with Brad Paisley and Chris Young. His next stop is August 9th in Richmond, Virginia.