Hear Kacey Musgraves’ Sleek New ‘High Horse’ Remixes

The first half of 2018 has been a time of reinvention for Kacey Musgraves, who backed up her lush Golden Hour LP with a tour slot opening for pop star Harry Styles. Now past the midpoint of the year, the Texan is mixing things up again, literally, with a pair of remixes for her song “High Horse.”

One of the most club-friendly tracks on the new record, “High Horse” has been singled out for its Bee Gees influence, its four-on-the-floor groove and — in John Travolta parlance — for being more Saturday Night Fever than Urban Cowboy. The remixes, however, amp that up, particularly the offering from San Francisco DJ Kue, which adds hand claps and accentuates the breaks to create a real club banger. The other, done by Nashville’s Violents (aka composer Jeremy Larson), has a slightly more chilled-out vibe, although its prominent horns and bottom end conjure the streetwise toughness of the Shaft soundtrack.

For all its pop appeal, Golden Hour is the third album to top the country charts for Musgraves, and also landed at Number Four on the Billboard 200. She returns to the stage on Friday, July 6th, opening for Styles at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.