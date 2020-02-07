Hear John Anderson, Blake Shelton’s Stone-Cold Country Collab ‘Tuesday I’ll Be Gone’

Blake Shelton joins country legend John Anderson for the just-released “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone,” a plaintive yet forward-looking track from Anderson’s upcoming album Years. Written by Anderson with album producers Dan Auerbach and David “Fergie” Ferguson, “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” finds the two singers swapping lines about the open road, an uncertain future, and a refusal to relive the moments that led to this pivotal point.

“Take a ride down a road out in the country and drive the long way around,” sings Shelton, before Anderson picks up the narrative, adding, “It don’t matter which way or what direction, long as I am freedom bound.” Their stone-country voices blending throughout, the lyrics of “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” might suggest a solitary journey ahead, but the cross-generational inspiration the singers find in one another comes through line after line.

Tinged with anthemic Southern rock and lyrics referring to “the edge of sundown,” “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” also hints at the approach Anderson took with the LP following a serious health scare, from which he now says he has recovered. “We went in the studio, and I remember saying, ‘I’m going to do this like it might be my last.’ It still could be, but now the chances of that are getting slimmer and slimmer every day. I’m doing better so I’m not hardly thinking that way anymore.”

Anderson has also released the title track from Years, which will be out April 10th on Auerbach’s label, Easy Eye Sound. Anderson joins the Bellamy Brothers, Trace Adkins, and Lauren Alaina on Blake Shelton’s second annual Friends and Heroes Tour, launching Thursday, February 13th, in Portland, Oregon.

“Tuesday I’ll Be Gone” arrives with an accompanying in-the-studio video.