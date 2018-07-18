Hear Jim Lauderdale Nod to ‘Peter Gunn’ Theme in New ‘Wearing Out Your Cool’

Jim Lauderdale has long been a man with cool to spare. That makes him well-placed to recognize the warning signs, and so the Americana legend gives an even-keeled pep talk on “Wearing Out Your Cool,” the latest release from his upcoming LP Time Flies.

Barreling along with a sped-up Peter Gunn backbeat, “Wearing Out Your Cool” swings and boogies with finger-snapping nonchalance. Augmented by female backing vocals and a lounge-singer-smooth sax solo, Lauderdale gives some helpful advice to someone who needs to pump the brakes a bit. “You don’t see a tiger trying to break into the zoo,” he warns, delivering each line with the swagger of someone who knows how to live on his own terms.

Lauderdale may have mastered moving at his own pace, but elsewhere his new album explores the inevitable passage of time, like on the rippling title track that was released back in May. Time Flies is just around the corner, due to be released on August 3rd. On the same day, Lauderdale’s label Yep Roc will also release Jim Lauderdale and Roland White, the singer-songwriter’s previously unreleased first album – a bluegrass collection originally recorded at the home of Earl and Louise Scruggs in 1979.

The 61-year-old Lauderdale plays Hughs Room in Toronto, Ontario tonight, with numerous live dates lined up through October.

Time Flies track listing: