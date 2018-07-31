Hear Jamie Lin Wilson’s Contemplative New Song ‘The Being Gone’

Three years on from her debut solo LP, Holidays & Wedding Rings, Jamie Lin Wilson preparing its follow-up. Joining the Texas singer-songwriter on the forthcoming Jumping Over Rocks will be a cast of players including Charlie Sexton, Jack Ingram, and Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours, and the first glimpse of the album comes with the lush travelogue “The Being Gone.”

Recorded over four days at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas, Jumping Over Rocks sees the former Trishas singer working with producer Scott Davis and a whole brace of collaborators. She shares writing credits with both Ingram and Felker, and also covers Guy Clark’s “Instant Coffee Blues.” In the case of “The Being Gone,” Wilson worked with Mike Ethan Messick for a tale that, in many ways, feels like the sequel to Holidays & Wedding Rings’ themes of domesticity. Here Wilson ponders the worth of living life on the road when there’s a family back home waiting for her. Or, as she puts it in the song, being, “Two days gone and gone to hell.”

“I wonder pretty often what affect this life I’ve chosen has on my marriage and my children. This song is the result of a particularly low moment on the road, a trip back home where I was really wondering what it was all worth,” Wilson tells Rolling Stone Country. “Luckily, we’ve somehow found a way to keep holding it together, even while waking up alone. I’d like to say writing this song helped me work it all out, but so far it just remains a reminder of the big picture every time I sing it — ongoing therapy, I guess.”

Jumping Over Rocks is due to be released on October 26th, with Wilson due to hit the road in the fall for a yet-to-be-announced run of shows. Further players on the album include Richard Millsap, Trevor Nealon, Cody Angel and Courtney Patton.

The full track listing for Jamie Lin Wilson’s Jumping Over Rocks: