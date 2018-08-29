Hear Jade Bird’s Snappy Cover of the Bangles’ ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’

British singer-songwriter Jade Bird puts her spin on the Bangles’ 1986 hit “Walk Like an Egyptian” for a new Spotify Singles session, along with her own tune “Uh Huh.”

In its original incarnation, “Walk Like an Egyptian” was already a speedy number, with a drum beat that leaves the other instruments hustling to keep up. Bird somehow makes it even faster, modulating it up to a different key and setting the tempo somewhere near punk, while the drums pound out a Bo Diddley-style rhythm. Rather than a note-for-note replication, it’s a streamlined version, full of spiky electric guitar work and Bird’s dynamic singing.

That loose, raw approach is something of a Bird hallmark, heard on recent singles “Uh Huh” and the breakout hit “Lottery.” She’s currently working on her debut full-length, for which she’ll have a pile of new songs to select.

“I kinda just bang through ’em,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this summer. “I’m not really precious about it. It’s just me and my guitar. How much perfection do you really need?”

Bird is currently on tour in the U.S., and she’ll play the Doug Fir Lounge in Portland, Oregon on August 31st.