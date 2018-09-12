Hear Hiss Golden Messenger’s Rare Song ‘Rock Holy’ Off New Box Set

On November 2nd, indie country-soul outfit Hiss Golden Messenger will release Devotion: Songs About Rivers and Spirits and Children, a four-LP box set that includes reissues of three previously released albums and a new rarities compilation. The North Carolina-based group is the main vehicle for the songs of introspective singer-songwriter MC Taylor, and with the inclusion of remastered takes on 2010’s Bad Debt, 2011’s Poor Moon and 2013’s Haw, the new set offers a look at how he’s evolved from a lonesome, lo-fi troubadour to the leader of a dynamic groove-based band.

On Wednesday, the group unveiled “Rock Holy,” a new single from the box set’s fourth component, a compiled group of rare songs called Virgo Fool. Throbbing with a funky backbeat and uplifted with gospel harmonies, the dusty tune rolls along with Taylor’s soul-searching lyrics before steadily cruising to a finish with a Stax-style horn jam.

Virgo Fool will only be available with the new release’s physical options, which include both CD and vinyl.

Hiss Golden Messenger will support Devotion with a string of tour dates in December, but before that the band will open for John Prine at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 5th.

Hiss Golden Messenger tour dates:

September 20 — Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

September 24 — Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

September 25 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

September 26 — Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

September 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

September 30 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

October 5 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (Opening for John Prine)

November 16 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

December 13 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

December 14 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

December 15 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

December 17 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

December 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

December 19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

December 20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

December 21 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater