Hear Gregg Allman Guitarist Scott Sharrard’s ‘Everything a Good Man Needs’

“Whenever we would pull into a town or a hotel on the road, Gregg would usually say, ‘This place has everything a good man needs,'” says Scott Sharrard.

He’s talking about Gregg Allman, the Southern-rock torchbearer whose voice — an instrument every bit as soulful as his Hammond B-3 organ — filled the last half-century with bluesy beauty. A member of the Gregg Allman Band since 2008, Sharrard spent the better part of a decade in Allman’s company, pulling double duty as the songwriter’s lead guitarist and music director. The two wrote together, too, finishing a handful of rootsy, roughhewn gems — including the Grammy-nominated “My Only True Friend” — before Allman’s passing in 2017.

Released 15 months after his death, “Everything a Good Man Needs” is more than a tribute to the road-dog wisdom of Sharrard’s mentor. It’s also the last song Gregg Allman ever helped finish. The two collaborators had hoped to release it on Allman’s final solo album, Southern Blood, but health problems intervened. Instead, the song makes its debut one year later on Sharrard’s own LP, Saving Grace, with lead vocals from blues mainstay Taj Mahal and plenty of Duane Allman-worthy guitar heroics from Sharrard himself.

Another famed music director — drummer Bernard Purdie, who oversaw Aretha Franklin’s band during the 1970s and invented the syncopated “Purdie shuffle” later that decade — keeps time on “Everything a Good Man Needs,” rounding out a band whose members include organist Peter Levin and trumpet player Marc Franklin. Together, the musicians pump “Good Man” full of funky fire, with Mahal’s voice and Sharrad’s slide guitar sharing the spotlight. It’s the sort of recording Gregg Allman would’ve once made: rooted in the music of his predecessors, with enough electricity and elastic musicianship to inspire the next generation of Southern sons.

“This is definitely a true story,” adds Sharrard, “with references to Gregg’s life on the road as a single man. We just wanted to do a fun, funky blues about finding love out on the road. I know that Gregg would be thrilled to have Taj and Bernard playing our song.”

Andrew Sharrard’s Saving Grace arrives September 21st, and he’ll kick off a tour on Friday. Here’s the track list for the album and Sharrard’s tour dates:

1. “High Cost of Loving You”

2. “Faith to Arise”

3. “Saving Grace”

4. “Everything a Good Man Needs”

5. “Angeline”

6. “Words Can’t Say”

7. “She Can’t Wait”

8. “Sweet Compromise”

9. “Tell the Truth”

10. “Keep Me in Your Heart”

11. “Sentimental Fool”

August 31 – New York, NY@ Iridium Green Is Beautiful

September 8 – Round Lake, NY @ Round Lake Auditorium

September 13 – Galway, NY @ The Cock ‘n Bull

September 14 – Marlboro, NY @ The Falcon

September 15 – Blairstown, NJ @ Roy’s Hall

September 21 – Plymouth, MA @ Spire Center for the Performing Arts

September 22 – Shirley, MA @ Bull Run

October 4 – Rochester, NY @ Lovin’ Cup

October 5 – Syracuse, NY @ King of Clubs

October 6 – Apalachin, NY @ Ranson Steele Tavern

October 13 – Sea Cliff, NY @ Still Partners

October 24 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House Downtown

October 26 – Macon, GA @ The Big House

October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Venkman’s

October 31 – Florence, LA @ Swampers

November 2 – Memphis, TN @ Railgarten

November 3 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

November 23 – Galway, NY @ The Cock ‘n Bull

November 30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

December 14 – Marlboro, NY @ The Falcon

December 22 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater