Hear Florida Georgia Line’s Silky New Song ‘Talk You Out of It’

Country duo follows folk-influenced single “Simple” with slow jam indebted to Nineties R&B

Florida Georgia Line take another stylistic detour with their new song “Talk You Out of It,” the third release from an upcoming full-length album.

Where current single “Simple” shows Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley trying their hand at indie folk in the key of Mumford and Sons, and Edward Sharpe, “Talk You Out of It” pulls liberally from the seductive strains of Nineties R&B slow jams. It’s easy to imagine the pop of a champagne cork as the slinky opening banjo riff is joined by a bubbly drum loop. Taking the lead, Hubbard puts the moves on his partner and proposes an intimate night at home with a bottle of wine and “your playlist you play when you’re in the shower.” Emboldened, he acknowledges the mood-setting effects of Luther Vandross and hopes he can talk her out of the black dress she’s wearing.

“Talk You Out of It” follows “Simple” and “Colorado” from Florida Georgia Line’s as-yet-untitled fourth full-length album. In September, they’re set to headline the inaugural FGL Fest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, performing alongside Cole Swindell, Nelly, RaeLynn and more while racing fans get ready for the annual Brickyard 400.

In This Article: Florida Georgia Line

