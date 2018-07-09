Hear Colter Wall’s Cover of Wilf Carter’s ‘Calgary Round-Up’

Colter Wall’s music often feels like it’s ripped from the lives of forgotten people from decades and even centuries past, and his latest release is exactly that – for many American fans, anyway. “Calgary Round-Up” sees the Canadian singer-songwriter tackling a signature tune by one of his home country’s seminal performers, Wilf Carter.

Wall sounds about as jaunty as he’s ever sounded on the new track, which features a throwback swing rhythm and even a turn at yodeling from the baritone singer. His version is much lower than Carter’s original, but it makes for a gently plodding tribute Wall described on Instagram as “a little rendition of a tune by the yodelling [sic] Alberta cowpunch, Wilf Carter.”

Carter was a real-life cowboy from Nova Scotia, and the Calgary Round-Up – known today as the Calgary Stampede – is one of the world’s largest rodeos, held each year in Calgary, Alberta. The release of Wall’s recording, in fact, coincides with the 2018 festivities, which began July 5th. Though a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and even the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Carter, who died in 1996, is probably better known to fans south of the border as Montana Slim.

“Calgary Round-Up” is the first song to be premiered from Wall’s next LP, the follow-up to his self-titled debut from 2017. He plays Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Mount Solon, Virginia, on July 14th.