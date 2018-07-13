Hear Cole Swindell’s New Song ‘Love You Too Late’

Cole Swindell will release his new album All of It on August 17th, a record that, judging by the tracks he’s unveiled so far, indicates a more mature direction for the Georgia songwriter.

“Love You Too Late” is the latest taste of the album, a road song for the one who got away and is now off traveling some interstate. The narrator, meanwhile, is trying in vain to reverse what went wrong – and even the brown liquor won’t help. Written by Swindell, Brandon Kinney and Michael Carter (who produced the album), the track stands as the artist’s latest step in the evolution he began with the terrific “Break Up in the End.”

Swindell, who has written hits for Luke Bryan and teamed up with Dierks Bentley on last year’s “Flatliner,” shared the track list for All of It with his fans on Thursday night, and also revealed the album cover. He’ll support the LP with a performance on NBC’s Today on August 17th.

Here’s the All of It track listing, with songwriters: