Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Hear Metric's Heavy New Song 'Dark Saturday' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Hear Cody Jinks’ New Song ‘Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin”

Texas-based country artist will release his new album ‘Lifers’ on July 27th

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks sings about the musician's life in "Somewhere Between I Love You and I'm Leavin'."

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cody Jinks chronicles his own restlessness and self-doubt in the new song “Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’,” the latest release from the Texas native’s forthcoming album Lifers.

Like much of Jinks’ output, there’s an undercurrent of angst that matches up with the roving musician’s life. He has trouble feeling completely comfortable when he’s home with family, but when he’s on the road, he’s painfully aware of how alone he really is. Looking inward, Jinks questions whether this is all in his mind. “And it scares me so when I look hard, I find no good reasons,” he sings. The song, which Jinks penned with fellow outlaw-styled performer Whitey Morgan, moves along unhurried, with emotive, melodic pedal steel and guitar solos that shake hands before the final chorus.

Lifers, Jinks’ follow-up to the breakthrough I’m Not the Devil, will be released July 27th and includes the previously released title track as well as lead single “Must Be the Whiskey.” On August 18th, Jinks will host the inaugural Loud and Heavy Fest, featuring Colter Wall, the Sword, Nikki Lane and more.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad