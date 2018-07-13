Hear Cody Jinks’ New Song ‘Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin”

Cody Jinks chronicles his own restlessness and self-doubt in the new song “Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’,” the latest release from the Texas native’s forthcoming album Lifers.

Like much of Jinks’ output, there’s an undercurrent of angst that matches up with the roving musician’s life. He has trouble feeling completely comfortable when he’s home with family, but when he’s on the road, he’s painfully aware of how alone he really is. Looking inward, Jinks questions whether this is all in his mind. “And it scares me so when I look hard, I find no good reasons,” he sings. The song, which Jinks penned with fellow outlaw-styled performer Whitey Morgan, moves along unhurried, with emotive, melodic pedal steel and guitar solos that shake hands before the final chorus.

Lifers, Jinks’ follow-up to the breakthrough I’m Not the Devil, will be released July 27th and includes the previously released title track as well as lead single “Must Be the Whiskey.” On August 18th, Jinks will host the inaugural Loud and Heavy Fest, featuring Colter Wall, the Sword, Nikki Lane and more.