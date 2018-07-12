Rolling Stone

Hear Cam’s Meditative New Song ‘Road to Happiness’

“Diane” singer, currently on tour with Sam Smith, offers up another thought-provoking tune from forthcoming album

Cam offers some life advice in the new song "Road to Happiness."

“Be careful who you hang around, beliefs are sticky things,” sings Cam in the new song “Road to Happiness,” released early Thursday morning.

It’s those beliefs that, given enough time to steep, can completely derail a dream or even inflict harm on others around us. Over gentle, finger-style acoustic guitar, Cam takes the empathetic stance that everyone is essentially hoping to find happiness, even if, as she sings, that’s a “no-end destination, but we keep driving anyway.” In this case, Cam wonders if the concept of happiness is a curse of human awareness – one littered with choices between now and later that don’t burden other organisms in the same way. She doesn’t attempt to answer, instead letting a gorgeous, dreamy instrumental coda of pedal steel and accordion wash over everything until time runs out.

Cam, who released the “Jolene” response song “Diane” in late 2017, is currently on the Thrill of It All Tour with English pop singer Sam Smith, with whom she co-wrote the song “Palace.” Their next stop is Friday, July 13th in Tampa, Florida.

