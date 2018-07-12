Hear Cale Tyson’s Striking New Song ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’

Cale Tyson’s last LP, 2017’s horn-adorned Careless Soul, was an exploration into fleshed-out arrangements and Muscle Shoals melodies, informed by the Texan’s love for classic honky-tonk as much as his teenage obsession with Bright Eyes. Tyson’s often discussed his desire to strip things back and veer even deeper into the Conor Oberst and Elliott Smith school of contemplation, which he does strikingly on his new song, “What Doesn’t Kill You.”

Trading horns and pedal steel for some simple, echoing acoustic guitar, Tyson finds tenderness in simplicity and strength in exposing his weaknesses, from fragile romances to the empty promises of life as a working musician.

“The music business makes my head hurt, it’s turned me into quite the introvert,” he sings. “I’m throwing money down a never-ending well, what doesn’t kill you really might as well.”

Tyson will hit the road soon with Joshua Hedley, playing select dates beginning September 13th in Chicago, Illinois.