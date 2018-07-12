Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Sacha Baron Cohen Mocks Sarah Palin With Parody Tweet Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Hear Cale Tyson’s Striking New Song ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’

Nashville singer-songwriter veers even deeper into Elliott Smith territory on new ballad

By

Reporter

Marissa R. Moss's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nashville songwriter Cale Tyson explores his Elliott Smith side on the new song "What Doesn't Kill You."

cale tyson

Cale Tyson’s last LP, 2017’s horn-adorned Careless Soul, was an exploration into fleshed-out arrangements and Muscle Shoals melodies, informed by the Texan’s love for classic honky-tonk as much as his teenage obsession with Bright Eyes. Tyson’s often discussed his desire to strip things back and veer even deeper into the Conor Oberst and Elliott Smith school of contemplation, which he does strikingly on his new song, “What Doesn’t Kill You.”

Trading horns and pedal steel for some simple, echoing acoustic guitar, Tyson finds tenderness in simplicity and strength in exposing his weaknesses, from fragile romances to the empty promises of life as a working musician.

The music business makes my head hurt, it’s turned me into quite the introvert,” he sings. “I’m throwing money down a never-ending well, what doesn’t kill you really might as well.”

Tyson will hit the road soon with Joshua Hedley, playing select dates beginning September 13th in Chicago, Illinois.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad