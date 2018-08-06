Hear Asleep at the Wheel’s Boisterous Cover of ‘Seven Nights to Rock’

Having a new LP is always something of a relative term in Asleep at the Wheel’s world, given how steeped they are in Western swing and other classic forms. The Texas ensemble tackles a rockabilly standard with their latest release, a rambunctious rendition of “Seven Nights to Rock.”

The song was written by Buck Trail, Henry Glover, and Louis Innis more than a half century ago, and first recorded in 1956 by Moon Mullican. One of the most famous versions was done by Nick Lowe, but Brian Setzer, Bryan Adams, and even Bruce Springsteen have released their own recordings over the years. Asleep at the Wheel, naturally, goes full swing with theirs, as front man Ray Benson takes up the lead vocal over some boogie-woogie piano and an assist from singer-violinist Katie Shore, boasting, “Seven nights I’m gonna show my face with a different chick and in a different place.”

“Seven Nights to Rock” is the second track to be released from New Routes, the band’s first collection of new material in over a decade, which will be released September 14th. The first, a cover of “Jack I’m Mellow,” put Shore’s vocals front a center, while others on the album, namely “Willie Got There First,” features guest spots by the likes of Seth and Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers.

Asleep at the Wheel plays Iron Horse Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota tonight, August 6th.