Hear ‘Angel Eyes’ Duo Love and Theft’s New Song ‘You Didn’t Want Me’

Country duo Love and Theft have returned with the new song and video, “You Didn’t Want Me,” their first release in two years.

Members Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson, who scored a Number One hit in 2011 with “Angel Eyes,” bring their signature harmonies to a barbed, melodic kiss-off for someone who didn’t appreciate a relationship when it was actually happening. It’s a theme at odds with the song’s bright, pop-influenced melody and quasi-reggae rhythm, adding a breezy feel to the way they recall the relationship’s demise. The video, taking some cues from silent film, depicts a couple in the early stages of romance along with the angry ex re-entering the picture – but in this case, they’re too wrapped up in one another to even notice her causing a scene.

“You Didn’t Want Me” is Love and Theft’s first single since 2016’s “Candyland,” which was issued by Curb Records and followed their independent release “Whiskey on My Breath.” Their next live show is scheduled for August 1st at the Benton County Fair in Corvallis, Oregon.