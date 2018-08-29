Hear Amos Lee’s Haunting New Song ‘Crooked’

“There’s a crooked leader on a crooked stage, but he seems to think he’s standing tall,” Amos Lee sings in “Crooked,” the latest song released from his upcoming new album My New Moon.

A rhythmic, at times haunting, shuffle with well-placed swells of strings, “Crooked” highlights the folk songwriting of Lee, a Philadelphia native. Here, he’s confused by his place in a changing world, where even seemingly solid facts can be contorted and misconstrued. “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” he pleads, “turns out that I’m crooked too.”

My New Moon, due August 31st on Dualtone, is Lee’s follow-up to 2016’s Spirit. The new album was inspired in part by the experiences of two fans who bravely dealt with serious illness. Lee will return to the road with a September 14th performance in New York City.

Here are Lee’s slated tour dates:

September 14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

September 15 – Canton, MA @ Festival At The Farm

September 16 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ^

September 18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre ^

September 20 – Richmond, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours at SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion ^

September 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater ^

September 22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Music Festival ^

September 24 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Performing Arts Center ^

September 25 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre ^

September 27 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre ^

September 28 – Dana Point,CA @ Ohana Festival

^Caitlyn Smith supporting