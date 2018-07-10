Hear Alejandro Escovedo’s Scorching New Song ‘Sonica USA’

As far as rock & roll goes, Alejandro Escovedo’s new song “Sonica USA” is a true melting pot – which is apt, given that the performer’s career has been about as varied they get. The first song to be released from the Escovedo’s next LP, The Crossing, “Sonica USA” also includes an appearance by one of his musical heroes, Wayne Kramer.

“Sonica USA” serves as a guide of sorts to the trajectory that Escovedo’s music has followed over the past four decades, name-checking everyone from proto-punks the Zeros to Public Enemy and Kramer’s seminal group, the MC5. The chugging guitar makes for a timely homage to the Detroit rockers, who celebrate the 50th anniversary of their album Kick Out the Jams this year, but it also hits close to home in the current political climate as the first glimpse of a concept record focused on the immigrant experience in the United States.

The Crossing will be released September 14th, and its storyline follows the intersecting lives of two characters – one from Italy, the other from Mexico – as they wrestle with the idea of cultural identity and confront racism in the United States. It’s the first new solo album from Escovedo since 2016’s Burn Something Beautiful and features additional guest appearances by the Stooges’ James Williamson, Joe Ely and more.

The Crossing track list:

1. “Andare”

2. “Footsteps in the Shadows”

3. “Texas Is My Mother”

4. “Teenage Luggage”

5. “Something Blue”

6. “Outlaw for You”

7. “Amor Puro”

8. “Waiting for Me”

9. “How Many Times”

10. “Cherry Blossom Rain”

11. “Sonica USA”

12. “Rio Navidad”

13. “Silver City”

14. “Fury and Fire”

15. “Flying”

16. “MC Overload”

17. “The Crossing”