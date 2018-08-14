Hear Alejandro Escovedo Pledge His Love for Punk in New ‘Outlaw for You’

Alejandro Escovedo’s expansive new song suite, The Crossing, is coming to life one track at a time ahead of its September 14th release, with a chugging, streetwise new chapter out in the form of gritty rocker “Outlaw for You.”

As far as love songs go, “Outlaw for You” has style to burn, riffing on Beat writers, Mexican revolutionaries, and even the Stooges’ “street-walking cheetah.” Rather than being directed towards another person, this breathless ode is delivered to a lifestyle and a way of thinking wrought from Escovedo’s own youth spent in south Texas, where Chicano punks like Thee Midnighters (who also get a namecheck) awakened his musical ambitions and sense of identity as a youth.

The Crossing, Escovedo’s first solo LP since 2016, also includes the previously released “Sonica USA,” which features MC5 trailblazer Wayne Kramer. It promises to mix the Texas native’s own personal biography with contemporary political issues via a storyline that follows two immigrants through a summer night in the Lone Star State, with further guest appearances by Joe Ely and the Stooges’ own James Williamson.

Escovedo plays City Winery Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 19th.