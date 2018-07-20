Rolling Stone

Hear Aaron Lee Tasjan’s Swirling New Song ‘Heart Slows Down’

Singer-songwriter nods to the Byrds and Tom Petty with latest from forthcoming album ‘Karma for Cheap’

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Aaron Lee Tasjan will release his new album 'Karma for Cheap' on August 31st.

Curtis Wayne Millard

On August 31st, Aaron Lee Tasjan will release Karma for Cheap, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2016 album Silver Tears. Tasjan has already previewed a couple tunes from the record, and today he released another, “Heart Slows Down.”

“Heart Slows Down” is a gently psychedelic rocker with shades of Tom Petty’s melodicism, the Beatles’ off-kilter pop arrangements, and a healthy dose of Yardbirds-esque jangle. In the chorus, Tasjan offers, “Honey if your heart slows down, I will always be around,” a message that stands in warm contrast to other lyrical images like “doctor’s drugs” and “bones rattl[ing] like a dropped tambourine.”

Much of Karma for Cheap grapples with speaking up and reaching out, as heard in previously released songs like “If Not Now When.” In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Country, Tasjan said of the album, “I wanted to work really hard lyrically to create a record that wasn’t drawing lines in the sand from a humanitarian point of view. Trying to say something that’s more of a comfort, and to try and be a cheerleader to the people who are on the front lines of all this stuff.”

